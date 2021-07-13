File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government is expected to announce a three-day holiday on account of Bakra Eid 2021, it emerged on Monday.

Sources told Geo News that the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting a four-day holiday on the religious festival.

However, sources said, the decision has been made to announce only a three-day holiday from July 20 to July 22.

In case of three holidays, employees will have to resume offices on the third day of Eid as the 10th Zil Hajj is falling on July 21 and July 23 will be the last day of Bakra Eid, sources said.