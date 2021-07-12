Preservation of mausoleums crucial for religious tourism: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to participants of a meeting on the comprehensive development and management project of the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh and the preservation, rehabilitation, and beautification of Lahore’s historic Badshahi Mosque and other mausoleums in Punjab, on July 12, 2021. — Twitter/PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: Describing mausoleums across the country as historical heritage, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said their rehabilitation and preservation was vital for the religious tourism.

The premier's statement came as he presided over a meeting on the comprehensive development and management of the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh and the preservation, rehabilitation, and beautification of Lahore’s historic Badshahi Mosque and other mausoleums in Punjab.

He called for the formation of a comprehensive plan for the proper use of state lands around the mausoleums so that those could be utilised for hospitals and educational institutions.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Aauqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary Punjab and other senior officials attended the meeting through video-link.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib was also present during the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the project for preservation, rehabilitation and beautification of Lahore’s historic and religious places including the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh Ali Hijweri, and Badshahi Mosque.

Late last month, the prime minister had inaugurated various tourism-related projects in Naran, where he also planted a sapling as part of a tree campaign during his visit