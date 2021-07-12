Ex-finance minister Hafeez Shaikh in hot waters as NAB eyes reference against him

Ex-finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. — Online/File

A National Accountability Bureau said Monday the anti-graft watchdog's Karachi office is eyeing a reference against ex-finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The spokesperson said NAB Karachi's Regional Board meeting has sent requests to the central office for filing two references and decided to start proceedings in several cases.

Hafeez Shaikh — who left the ministry a few months back — and two former chairmen of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Abdullah Yousuf and Salman Siqqiuqe, have incurred losses worth $11 million to the national kitty, the spokesperson said.

The board approved a reference against a former member of Land Utilisation, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, who has allegedly allotted valuable government land through illegal means.

The board also allowed an inquiry against former deputy commissioner West Fayyaz Solangi on corruption charges, the NAB spokesperson added.