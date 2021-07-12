ISLAMABAD: Police arrested a man outside the Parliament House Monday for brandishing a pistol and a knife, Geo News reported.



The man can be seen in a couple of videos that have now gone viral on social media, carrying a pistol in one hand and a knife in the other.

Police officers can be seen standing nearby, trying to reason with the suspect. He was soon arrested and taken to a nearby police station.



After arresting the suspect, police said initial investigation revealed he is a 45-year-old man who lives in Rawalpindi's Chakri area.

Taking notice of the incident, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani instructed IG Islamabad to prepare a report on the matter.

Suspect not sound of mind, say sources

Sources in Islamabad Police spoke to Geo News, saying that initial investigation had revealed that the suspect was not of sound mind.

"The suspect had said he had come out [on to the streets] to save the country, as it is in dire straits," revealed sources.

The suspect said Pakistan was about to disintegrate as a result of a conspiracy, added sources.

Police sources revealed that the knife and the pistol seized from the suspect, were both rusty.

"The pistol didn't even have bullets in it," said sources.