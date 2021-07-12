Monsoon 2021: How you can stay safe this rainy season

KARACHI: Where the current monsoon season has turned the weather of the country pleasant, it has also wreaked havoc causing a great deal of inconvenience to the citizens.
Roads are already flooded and citizens are suffering from power cuts.
As rain continues to lash several cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, here are some precautionary steps to help you stay safe
- Steer clear of downed power lines as they are not safe to touch, nor to be near.
- Keep children away from power sockets.
- Do not touch electrical appliances with wet hands or when barefoot.
- Do not ring the doorbell with wet hands.
- Stay away from trees, electrical poles and transformers during rainy and windy weather.
- Install portable generators separately from service connection.
- Isolate entire office electrical service lines before switching on the generator.
Citizens should also adhere to the following tips to drive safely in the rain:
- Slow down! It takes longer to stop or adjust in wet weather.
- Stay toward the middle lanes - water tends to pool in the outer lanes.
- Drive on the tracks of a vehicle ahead of you.
- Don't follow large trucks or buses too closely. Their tiers splash water that ultimately obstructs your vision.
- Be more alert . Watch out for brake lights in front of you.
- Turn your headlights on even in a light rain, or in gloomy, foggy or overcast conditions.
- Replace old or brittle wipers.
- Avoid off-road driving.
- Never drive beyond the limits of visibility.
- Never drive through moving water if you can't see the ground through it; your car could be swept off the road.
- When driving through a puddle of uncertain depth, go slow. If it's deeper than the bottom of your doors, turn around and find another route.
- If possible, stay off the road during heavy thunderstorms.
- If possible, go for car pool approach.
- Always stay in touch with weather page / radio channel / news bulletin.