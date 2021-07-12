Monsoon 2021: How you can stay safe this rainy season

KARACHI: Where the current monsoon season has turned the weather of the country pleasant, it has also wreaked havoc causing a great deal of inconvenience to the citizens.



Roads are already flooded and citizens are suffering from power cuts.

As rain continues to lash several cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, here are some precautionary steps to help you stay safe



Steer clear of downed power lines as they are not safe to touch, nor to be near.

Keep children away from power sockets.

Do not touch electrical appliances with wet hands or when barefoot.

Do not ring the doorbell with wet hands.

Stay away from trees, electrical poles and transformers during rainy and windy weather.

Install portable generators separately from service connection.

Isolate entire office electrical service lines before switching on the generator.

Citizens should also adhere to the following tips to drive safely in the rain: