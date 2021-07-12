File photo

KARACHI: Almost all of Karachi was without electricity as the first monsoon showers hit the metropolis early Monday.

According to Karachi Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz, light to moderate rains may continue intermittently today while heavy showers are expected at night.

He said that monsoon winds entered via Indian Gujarat, causing rain in the metropolis.

Some of the city's areas that received rainfall include Malir, Landhi, II Chundrigar Road and its surrounding areas, Steel Town, Yaseenabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Numaish, Old City Area, Gadap, University Road and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Power supply suspended

With the first drop of rain in the city, power supply was suspended in several areas, with the K-Electric (KE) saying it was monitoring the situation.

Small planes tied up at Karachi airport

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that flight operations are normal at the Jinnah International Airport amid rains in the city.

It said that as a precautionary measure, directions have been issued to tie up the small planes to protect them from accidents.

Rain emergency declared

The administration of the South District Municipal Corporation (DMC) has declared a rain emergency in its jurisdiction, while the administration of the East DMC has expedited the clearing of stormwater drains, including the nullah under the Nursery flyover and the one at Jehangir Road.

The district’s deputy commissioner, who is also the administrator of the South DMC, has issued a high alert to all the departments concerned in accordance with the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department regarding a new spell of torrential rains expected in Karachi from July 15.

Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh has cancelled the leave of the relevant officers and staff members to deal with any emergency situation so that timely steps can be taken to avoid possible damage due to rains, ensuring the drainage of rainwater and the immediate redressal of public grievances.

An emergency control room on Rafiqui Shaheed Road near Haqqani Chowk, at the head office of the South DMC, is already working in three shifts so that citizens can contact them when needed.

Administrator Irshad Sodhar said that heavier rains are expected this monsoon, so effective arrangements have been made keeping in view the need to protect the lives and properties of the people in terms of rainwater drainage and sanitation works.

In the East district, on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Shoaib Ahmed Malik, the choking points of nalas at University Road and in the Gulshan neighbourhood are also being cleared.