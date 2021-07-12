Bilawal Bhutto arrives in New York to kickstart seven-day US visit

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. File photo

NEW YORK: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in New York Monday to kickstart his seven-day trip to the US, which has triggered criticism and accusations from the federal government.

The PPP leader is on a seven-day 'private' tour of the US. Ever since PPP announced the visit, the government has criticised Bhutto, with PM Imran Khan's aide Dr Shahbaz Gill going so far as to say that Bhutto was seeking a deal from the US.

However, PPP-US President Khalid Awan clarified Bhutto will not be travelling to Washington during his visit.

After landing in New York, the PPP chairperson refused to speak to the media, saying he is on a "personal visit" to the US.

"When I come here next, in September, I will then speak to the press," he said.

PM's aide claims Bilawal eyeing deal with Washington

In a hard-hitting press conference earlier this month, PM Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, had accused Bhutto of seeking a deal with the US through his upcoming visit.

Gill had claimed Bilawal is "going to take his CV (curriculum vitae) to Washington in a bid to get a job".

"After reaching America, Bilawal will urge [the US government] to help him come into power, saying he is ready to do whatever they ask of him," he had said.

Gill had said that the PTI-led government "will never allow Bilawal to succeed" in his plans. "We will not let such a deal be struck," the premier's aide had said.

He had said that during former president (retired) Gen Pervez Musharraf's tenure, 13 drone attacks were carried out in Pakistan, while during PPP's regime, the country witnessed a whopping 340 attacks.

PPP responds to govt

The PPP responded back to Gill's statements, accusing the "puppet government" of being worried about Bhutto's visit for no reason.

"Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Farrukh Habib are also worried that their leader Imran Khan cannot go to the US without diplomatic immunity because of pending cases in the USA's courts,” PPP Parliamentarians’ Secretary Shazia Marri had said in response to Gill's press conference.

Marri had said Bhutto had hope in the strength in the people of Pakistan and it has been proven how General Elections 2018 were stolen from the PPP by creating obstacles in the party's path.