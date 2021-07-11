Model Nayab found dead in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore police on Sunday said a local model, Nayab, was found dead at her home in the provincial capital.



The 29-year-old model was strangulated, police said, adding that unidentified men had also subjected her to torture. Nayab lived alone at her residence.



Police said they had filed a case on the complaint of her stepbrother Mohammad Ali, who stated that he had found her body lying on the floor when he came to visit her.

Police said there were marks on her neck, while the Punjab Forensic Science Agency experts arrived at the murder site to collect samples from the crime scene.

The mobile phone of the 29-year-old is missing, however, there are no signs of a robbery in her house, police said, adding that the model's body has been sent for post-mortem.