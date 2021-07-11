Govt lawmakers' security reduced: sources

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's instructions to curtail protocol, the Cabinet Division and Islamabad police have called back additional security given to federal ministers, sources told Geo News on Sunday.



Personnel have been withdrawn from the security details of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, and five federal ministers, the sources said.

Sources said federal ministers will now have only two security personnel for their protocol. Three security officials, out of five, have been withdrawn from the security details of the above-mentioned.

However, the security detail of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will remain unchanged.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak are among several ministers who have had their security details reduced in numbers, sources added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on June 6 had said that during a federal cabinet meeting, PM Imran Khan had received a report that many governmental dignitaries are enjoying more protocol than necessary.

In this regard, the premier has asked all government officials to scale back on availing protocol-related privileges, he said.