Pakistan sees alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, positivity ratio jumps to 4.09%

People wait for their turn to receive a dose of the coronavirus Sinovac vaccine at a vaccination camp organised at expo centre in Karachi on June 3, 2021. — AFP/File

Pakistan reported the highest coronavirus positivity ratio at 4.09% in the last 24 hours since May 30, which was at 4.05%, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).



As many as 1,980 coronavirus cases have been detected from 48,382 tests conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, the NCOC said as it shared the daily statistics.

Twenty-seven deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with the most recorded in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkwa, according to the NCOC's data.



Out of the 27 people who lost their lives, 16 died on ventilators.

The country has recorded a total of 973,284 cases, 22,582 deaths, 913,203 recoveries, the NCOC said, adding that there were 37,499 active cases.



According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 346,360, Punjab 348,085, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,313, in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,647, in Balochistan 27,961, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,851, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,067.