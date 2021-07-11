 
close
Sun Jul 11, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 11, 2021

Six-year-old dies in Lahore after being bitten by stray dog

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 11, 2021

LAHORE: In yet another dog bite incident, a six-year-old boy died after being bitten by a stray dog. 

The victim's father told police that the child was playing in the city's Yasmeen Park when the stray dog bit him on the neck. 

The child succumbed to the wound while he was being taken to the hospital, said the father. 

The commissioner Lahore has taken notice of the incident and sought a report on the matter from CEO health and chief corporation Lahore. 

More From Pakistan

Latest News