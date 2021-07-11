Six-year-old dies in Lahore after being bitten by stray dog

LAHORE: In yet another dog bite incident, a six-year-old boy died after being bitten by a stray dog.



The victim's father told police that the child was playing in the city's Yasmeen Park when the stray dog bit him on the neck.

The child succumbed to the wound while he was being taken to the hospital, said the father.

The commissioner Lahore has taken notice of the incident and sought a report on the matter from CEO health and chief corporation Lahore.