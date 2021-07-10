Shahbaz Sharif alleges FIA harassed him during interrogation

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has alleged that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) harassed him during interrogation in connection with a probe into the sugar scandal.

The allegations from the PML-N president came during a hearing at a Lahore court where he had appeared in relation to his bail application.

"The FIA’s investigation team treated me inappropriately and the officers used to engage in pointless conversations. When I asked why they were doing this, the FIA officers kept laughing and making fun of me.”

Shahbaz told the court that he and his family suffered a loss of billions of rupees when it comes to operating the Ramzan sugar mills. “I opposed my family members and provided the commodity to the masses cheaply.”

The PML-N leader said that he has already responded to the allegations of taking commissions in projects.

It may be recalled that the interim bail of Shahbaz and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, in the alleged financial scandal has been extended till August 2.

In its response, the FIA rejected the allegations levelled by Shahbaz.

A spokesperson said that there was no question of harassment or misbehaviour against Shahbaz. He was brought with great respect and added that he did not give serious answers to the questions.

“If Shahbaz Sharif was asked about billions of rupees deposited in his accounts, he would reply that he had launched Metro Bus and Orange Line train in Lahore. When he was asked why his employees deposited billions of rupees in his and his family's accounts, he would respond to this saying that he served Punjab a lot.”

The spokesman further said when they inquired about the vehicles and properties he owned that he would tell them to ask these questions from his children.

“He said his lawyers will answer questions about the billions of rupees sent from abroad. He used to gives such responses and said the question and answer must not be made public.”