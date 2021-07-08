PM Imran Khan deprived people of roti, kapra, makaan, Bilawal says

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Haveli District, on July 8, 2021. — Twitter/PPP

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Thursday Prime Minister Khan has deprived people of the basic necessitates — roti, kapra, makaan.

Bilawal, addressing an election rally at Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Haveli District, said: "The people who talk about sensitivities do not care about people's emotions, as our prime minister deprived people of roti, kapra, makaan."



The PPP chairman, taking a veiled dig at PML-N, said "they" should do politics like lions, not cats, a day after he had slammed the party for seeking deals with the government.

Bilawal said PPP will defeat all political parties, as he urged the region's people to get rid of "cats" — another dig at PML-N.

"We want them to do politics like lions, not cats; we want them to play their due role as an Opposition party so we can give a tough time to the [PTI-led] government," he said.

The PPP chairman asked PML-N to behave like a group of lions, not cats, as the latter makes a run for and refrains from facing a group of the former. "A lion stays within his pride and faces adversities."



PPP will follow PML-N into battle, Bilawal said but asked the party to wage a war first. "PML-N and PTI cannot look [Indian premier] Modi in the eye and confront him."

Bilawal is campaigning for the upcoming 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir — which will be held on July 25. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is also in the region and is leading her party's campaign.

