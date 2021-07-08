Pakistan sends equipment to Bangladesh to aid in fight against COVID-19

Pakistan's High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (left) and President Ahsania Mission Kazi Rafiqul Alam. — Supplied

The High Commission for Pakistan in Dhaka said Thursday it had provided lifesaving medical equipment to help Bangladesh in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The high commission, in a statement, said that the lifesaving equipment has been provided to Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital, which is situated in Dhaka.

The equipment, which will be used in a separate COVID-19 ward of the hospital, includes 10 ventilators, 20 C-PAP breathing aid machines, 10 beds, an elevator for the hospital building, and a vehicle for use by the ward's staff.

High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui handed over financial assistance to President Ahsania Mission Kazi Rafiqul Alam for locally sourced items this afternoon.

On the occasion, High Commissioner Siddiqui underscored Pakistan’s vision of regional partnerships for peace and sustainable development while reiterating its commitment to addressing the impact of the pandemic jointly with the regional countries, particularly Bangladesh, with which it enjoys fraternal ties.

In this connection, the high commissioner recalled a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina last year on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the context of regional cooperation, the high commissioner said that Pakistan had contributed $3 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts in the common fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our cooperation with Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital is a robust expression of solidarity and support to Bangladeshi sisters and brothers in their fight against COVID," he said.

It is also a testament to Pakistan’s strong commitment to promotion of regional cooperation under SAARC, the high commissioner added.

President Ahsania Mission, Alam, thanked the High Commission for Pakistan for its timely contribution and briefed the high commissioner on various projects of the hospital.