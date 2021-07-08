Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 10.71%

Students wearing face masks arrive at their school in Karachi, on February 2, 2021. — INP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Thursday said the city's COVID-19 infection rate had hit 10.71% in the last 24 hours, and did not fall below 10% in the last week.

The health department said 3,888 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the first week of July, when 80 people succumbed to the virus in the metropolis, while 36,296 tests were conducted.

In the first week of July, 21 people died in District Central, 19 in District West, 16 in District East, 12 in District South, eight in District Korangi, and four in District Malir.

Pakistan sees continuous spike in COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, another 24 people lost their lives to COVID-19 acriss Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Centre showed.



In the last 24 hours, most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the 24 deaths, 15 people died on ventilators.

The NCOC stats revealed that 1,683 people tested positive for coronavirus after 50,531 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The country's positivity rate currently stands at 3.33%, with the number of daily cases gradually going up again. At present, the active number of cases is 34,531.