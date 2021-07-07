Multan: Woman slapped, pushed to the ground after refusing to sit on motorcycle

A man in Multan forced a woman to sit on his motorcycle and slapped and pushed her after she refused to do so, Geo News reported Wednesday.



The girl was passing by an alley in the city. As she was on her way, the man reportedly asked her to sit on the bike with him.

Following her refusal, the man came back and slapped her with such force that she fell straight on the ground.

The city's police said they had received an application in this regard and were tracking down the man using the CCTV footage.