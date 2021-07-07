Asad Umar directs provinces to ramp up vaccination drive amid rising COVID-19 cases

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday expressed concern about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country and asked provinces to ramp up their vaccination drive.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the meeting, while all provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting through video links.

The forum expressed concern over the growing number of COVID-19 cases as well as the rampant violation of the government's mandated coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

After being briefed about the situation, the minister instructed the provinces to ensure the strict implementation of the SOPs, especially during the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

Meanwhile, Umar told the attendees that the western border of the country has been closed since June 17 due to the worrying coronavirus situation arising in Afghanistan. He added that the government is making arrangements to bring back Pakistanis who have been stranded in Afghanistan.



The NCOC also said that individuals who have been vaccinated would be required to quarantine for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19.