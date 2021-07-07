Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Dilip Kumar (L). File photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday praised late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, recalling his services in raising funds for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Trust.

Kumar passed away at the age of 98 in Mumbai today. He had been ill for quite some time.

Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital, confirmed Kumar had passed away Wednesday, at the age of 98.



PM Khan hailed Kumar, saying that his appearances in London and Pakistan helped raise a lot of money for the cancer hospital.

"Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts," he tweeted.

"Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor," added the premier.



