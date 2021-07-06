Communist Party of China proves political power meant to serve people, PM Imran Khan says

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and World Political Parties Summit, on July 6, 2021. — INP photo by Shahid Raju

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the Communist Party of China had proven that "attainment of political power is primarily meant for bringing a transformation in the lives of people".

In a virtual address to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and World Political Parties Summit, the prime minister said that a a "people-centric approach" to development was at the core of the "astonishing success" achieved by the Communist Party of China.

The premier said that Pakistan hopes to emulate China's "remarkable achievements" in all-round national development, poverty alleviation, and anti-corruption campaign.

He spoke of how the founding father of the People's Republic of China, Chairman Mao Zedong, and subsequent chairman, Deng Xiaoping, "guided the Chinese people in reclaiming national dignity, self pride, self respect and China's rightful place in the world".

"For decades the CPC's spirit instilled new vigour and hope beyond China's borders. It inspired people of the colonised nations and contributed to the end of colonialism," he said.

PM Imran Khan said that the CPC "remained committed to serve the people and prioritise their well being and interests".

"CPC's achievements have opened new vistas of thought for political parties across the world," he said.

The premier said that the party has "proven that attainment of political power is primarily meant for bringing a transformation in the lives of people and making them masters of their destiny".

"Indeed political parties can only enjoy public support and legitimacy if they continue to serve the people selflessly," he said.

China under Xi's stewardship

PM Imran Khan also paid tribute to Chinese President Xi Jinping's "visionary leadership" which he said has "played a pivotal role in China's transformation and continued rise".

"His people-centric philosphy has made a critical difference as recently China has eliminated extreme poverty — one of the greatest achievements in the history of mankind," the premier said.

He said that at the same time, China has achieved the goal of building a "moderate, prosperous society", a goal that it had set for itself.

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan supports China's efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and preserve international order.

He said that President Xi's vision of shared prosperity through the Belt and Road Initiative has made a major impact on global sustainable development, "thus proving his credentials as a world statesman".

The prime minister said that China, under President Xi's stewardship has achieved "major success" in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"His declaration of making the COVID-19 vaccine a global public good is reflective of his compassion and fairness."

PTI's vision

PM Imran Khan said that CPC's mission of the 'Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese nation' and PTI's vision of 'Naya Pakistan' "reflect the respective aspirations of the people of our two countries".

He said he founded the PTI 25 years ago on the principles of accountability, transparency, meritocracy, Islamic welfare and to break the vicious cycle of elite capture, corruption and nepotism.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remains committed to its original mission of establishing rule of law and setting up a society that is humane and has compassion."

He said that the Ehsaas Programme that was launched by the government last year, is today one of the leading social protection programmes in South Asia.

The prime minister said that now, with the programme in its second phase, the government aims to provide social protection to 8 million of Pakistan's poorest citizens.

"We have made Universal Health Coverage a priority in our health sector reforms. Under the ‘Ehsaas Sahulat’ programme we aim to provide free of cost health insurance initially to the families living below the poverty line, and subsequently to families that are in the provinces governed by PTI," he said.

PM Imran Khan also spoke of Pakistan's climate change initiatives.

"Our 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project reflects our commitment to countering environmental degradation and reversing biodiversity loss. We are ready to contribute more than our share to protect this invaluable planet and help it heal from centuries of neglect," he said.

CPEC and Pakistan's shift to geo-economics

The premier said that in the wake of the emerging global and regional environment, Pakistan has "recalibrated its priorities from geo-politics to geo-economics".

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of BRI, "complements Pakistan’s renewed efforts of this geo-economic shift with emphasis on economic integration and regional connectivity".

"Moreover, in line with my government’s Green Vision, which aligns perfectly with President Xi’s vision for green China, turning CPEC into green CPEC is a priority for Pakistan," the prime minister said.

Pak-China ties 'anchor for peace'

He went on to speak of the long-standing ties between Pakistan and China.

"Our abiding friendship with China and the CPEC complement this vision of peace for ourselves and for others, and shared prosperity and common development for our region and the world," said the premier.

"Pakistan and China are ‘iron brothers.’ We support each other on issues of our respective core interests," he continued.

"In an era of complex and profound changes at global and regional level, our ‘All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ remains a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity," PM Imran Khan said.

He noted that this year also marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

"Our two nations are celebrating this historic milestone in a befitting manner. I am confident that the year 2021 would provide new vigor and vitality to our time-tested friendship," he said.

At the end, the prime minister urged the gathering to "join hands to advance the noble cause of peace and development, welfare of our peoples, and building a ‘Community of Shared Future for All Mankind’".

About the summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is chairing the summit, Radio Pakistan reported.

It is expected that over 500 political parties and more than 10,000 political workers and representatives from various parts of the world will attend the virtual event.

Besides PM Imran Khan, 20 world leaders were due to make statements on the occasion.

A 'Joint Statement of Proposals' will be issued at the conclusion of the Summit.