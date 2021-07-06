CTD guns down five alleged terrorists in Quetta's outskirts

CTD Balochistan personnel stand with guns. Photo: File

QUETTA: Five alleged militants were gunned down by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday, during an operation in the city's outskirts.

Law enforcement agencies and CTD personnel were carrying out a security operation in the Hazarganji area when terrorists fired upon them, said a CTD spokesperson.

Five terrorists were killed when security forces responded to the firing, added the spokesperson.

He added that bodies of the militants had been shifted to a local hospital for identification.

He said law enforcement agencies found weapons and ammunition from the slain militants.

Incidences of violence have been rising in Balochistan, among them the blast at Quetta Airport Road on July 1 which injured six.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal had condemned the incident, saying that the terrorists involved will not be spared.

"The government will not sit idle unless the terrorism is uprooted," he had said.

Last month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked soldiers stationed near Turbat, the ISPR had said.

The martyred solider, Naik Aqeel Abbas, was a resident of village Mehro Peelo in District Chakwal.

The militants attacked the troops using small arms, as per the ISPR. "Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the military's media wing had said shortly after the incident.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives."