Paper leak: Karachi matric board chairperson reveals details behind controversy

KARACHI: The chairperson of the matric board suspected foul play behind the paper leak controversy Monday, when the Physics paper was leaked on social media minutes after candidates attempted it.



Speaking to Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada on his programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath Monday, the Chairperson of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Syed Sharaf Ali Shah said it was the primary responsibility of the central control officers (CCOs) to distribute the papers to the exam centres.



Shah explained the reason behind the delay, saying it was caused when the CCOs did not arrive at the hub to collect the exam papers. He said as a result, the board's staff had to deliver the papers to the exam centres, which caused the delay.

Shah said it seemed as if the CCOs were involved in the conspiracy, adding that they will no longer be performing this duty.

"The CCOs orders have been cancelled. Now, the superintendents will collect papers from the hubs and deliver them to the exam centres," he added.

Shah said the board has also increased the number of hubs from 11 to 18 to ensure timely delivery of the papers from now on.

"The paper was leaked due to administrative irregularities," he said. "We will create a mechanism to prevent papers from leaking in the future," added the matric board chairperson.

Speaking about cheating practices, the board's chairperson said when Rangers personnel were deployed over the past couple of years at examination centres, the "copy culture" had reduced by a significant margin.

"This time, the presence of the same teachers and the police at the examination centres has allowed the copy culture," he added.

The paper leak controversy

According to Geo News, the questionnaire was also available outside the examination centres after four minutes, exposing the lapses in the government’s administration and lax control.

There were reports that the paper started late at several examination centres in Karachi where the students and their parents expressed resentment over the situation.

However, responding to the reports, the board had announced that students will get the stipulated two hours to complete their paper where the examination started late.

Matric board chairperson Shah said a total of 348,249 students have registered for the ninth grade and matric exams in the science and general groups.

Of the 438 examination centres, 185 have been set up in government schools and 253 in private schools. 201 centres are for girls and 237 for boys.