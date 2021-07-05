NCOC expresses concerns over SOPs' violations

People can be seen at a restaurant at Margalla Hills in Islamabad, on June 20, 2021. — Online/File

Strict restrictions will be imposed throughout the country if the violation of coronavirus protocols continues, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) warned on Monday.

The NCOC's warning came during a meeting, with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair, a statement from the forum said.



The forum expressed serious concerns over the violation of SOPs at restaurants, in-door gymnasiums, marriage halls, transportation, markets, tourist spots, among other sectors.

The NCOC has decided to call a meeting of chief secretaries from all the provinces to review the violations, come up with a strict mechanism to enforce SOPs, and ramp up the vaccination drive in the country.



The NCOC, in consultation with all federating units, has increased the number of vaccination centres in the provinces where Moderna vaccines will be administered.

A total of 59 centres have been increased, with 15 in Punjab, 10 in Sindh, 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, four in Balochistan, five in Islamabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and six in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A coronavirus vaccination verification portal has been established in a bid to facilitate people who want to enter the places where COVID-19 inoculation is necessary.

"All vaccinating staff and the public are urged to ensure that their vaccination record is entered into the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) when vaccinating," the statement said.



As many as 3,000 Afghan students — studying in different educational institutions of Pakistan — will arrive in the country. "Effective COVID-19 testing has been arranged on the arrival of students."

Students who test positive will be sent back, while the remaining students will be kept in mandatory quarantine for 10 days. Following the end of their quarantine period, students will be vaccinated.