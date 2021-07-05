PM Imran Khan to undertake 'historic' Gwadar visit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

ISLMAABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Gwadar today on a 'historic' visit of the city to inaugurate the Gwadar Free Zone and other important initiatives in the city.

Focal Person to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Digital Media, Azhar Mashwani, also shared what the prime minister's trip will feature.

The prime minister will inaugurate three factories in Gwadar with the specific aim to boost economic activity in the region.

The premier will be given a detailed briefing on the progress of the South Balochistan Development Package in line with the government’s vision of focusing its development efforts on Balochistan.

On the occasion, various agreements will be signed on the solarisation of the area and to install a desalination plant to solve the problems of Gwadar related to water and electricity.