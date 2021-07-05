PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali's wife dies from heart ailment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: PML-N leader and former minister of state Abid Sher Ali's wife, Fatima, passed away Monday after suffering from a heart ailment.
The minister took to Twitter to confirm the news.
"My wife passed away," he tweeted.
The deceased was shifted to a private hospital after suffering a heart attack. During the operation, Fatima passed away.