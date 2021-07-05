PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali's wife dies from heart ailment

Abid Sher Ali. File photo

FAISALABAD: PML-N leader and former minister of state Abid Sher Ali's wife, Fatima, passed away Monday after suffering from a heart ailment.

The minister took to Twitter to confirm the news.

"My wife passed away," he tweeted.

The deceased was shifted to a private hospital after suffering a heart attack. During the operation, Fatima passed away.

