Mon Jul 05, 2021
July 5, 2021

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali's wife dies from heart ailment

Mon, Jul 05, 2021
Abid Sher Ali. File photo
FAISALABAD: PML-N leader and former minister of state Abid Sher Ali's wife, Fatima, passed away Monday after suffering from a heart ailment. 

The minister took to Twitter to confirm the news. 

"My wife passed away," he tweeted. 

The deceased was shifted to a private hospital after suffering a heart attack. During the operation, Fatima passed away. 

