Price of CNG increases as gas stations reopen in Karachi

KARACHI: CNG stations in the city reopened after almost two weeks Monday to citizens who had formed huge queues outside pumps in their cars since Sunday night.

CNG stations in the city reopened on July 5 after being closed since June 22.

However, citizens were concerned as the price of CNG had been raised by CNG pump stations owners, who cited the increase in the sales tax on LNG as the main reason for hiking the price of CNG.



According to Geo News, consumers in Karachi have complained that the pump station owners have fixed the price of CNG at Rs140 per kg, marking an increase of Rs16 per kg increase in the price of the gas.

The move has sparked panic among the CNG Association of Pakistan, which called an emergency meeting. The association has decided to forward its concerns to the federal government.



In the meeting chaired by Ghiasuddin Paracha, it was discussed that due to an increase in the LNG's import price, and a hike in the GST imposed on LNG, the price of CNG had increased by Rs18 per litre where the gas was being sold in litres.

Where CNG was being sold in kgs, its price had increased by Rs30 per kg, the meeting was informed.