Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tie the knot in a secret ceremony

American singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have finally tied the knot in a secret ceremony at home.

The two coaches of The Voice, exchanged vows on Saturday at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch where reports had earlier revealed he had built a chapel to marry his ladylove.

The two had sparked rumours of a marriage a month earlier after Stefani was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

Shelton had earlier been married to Miranda Lambert but the two parted ways in July 2015. Only weeks after their divorce, Stefani too filed for a divorce from Gavin Rossdale, ending their 13 years of marriage.