Mon Jul 05, 2021
July 5, 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tie the knot in a secret ceremony

Mon, Jul 05, 2021
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton exchanged vows on Saturday at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch
American singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have finally tied the knot in a secret ceremony at home.

The two coaches of The Voice, exchanged vows on Saturday at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch where reports had earlier revealed he had built a chapel to marry his ladylove.

The two had sparked rumours of a marriage a month earlier after Stefani was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

Shelton had earlier been married to Miranda Lambert but the two parted ways in July 2015. Only weeks after their divorce, Stefani too filed for a divorce from Gavin Rossdale, ending their 13 years of marriage. 

