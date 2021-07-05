Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tie the knot in a secret ceremony

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have finally tied the knot in a secret ceremony at home.
The two coaches of The Voice, exchanged vows on Saturday at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch where reports had earlier revealed he had built a chapel to marry his ladylove.
The two had sparked rumours of a marriage a month earlier after Stefani was spotted wearing a diamond ring.
Shelton had earlier been married to Miranda Lambert but the two parted ways in July 2015. Only weeks after their divorce, Stefani too filed for a divorce from Gavin Rossdale, ending their 13 years of marriage.