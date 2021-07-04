Dua Lipa lashes out at oil companies after fire erupts in Gulf of Mexico

A gas leak from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico recently sparked a fire that was captured in videos and went viral on social media.



Thousands of people including climate experts and celebrities took to social media to express concern over the impact of fire on the climate.

British singer Dua Lipa on Saturday took to social media to lash out at oil companies.



Taking to her Instagram story she wrote,"The myth that the public just needs to be more green to save Planet Earth allows these fossil fuel companies to deflect blame."



She added "I can use as many reusable shopping bags as i like and it won't change the fact that there's a raging oil fire in the middle of the ocean"