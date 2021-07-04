PM Imran Khan, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi talk on phone

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and the newly-elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Photos: File.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called the newly-elected President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and congratulated him on winning the Iranian presidential elections.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, during the phone call, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran and agreed on further boosting existing cooperation, with a particular emphasis on the economic dimension, the statement said.

During the conversation, it was affirmed that the establishment of border sustenance markets along the Pakistan-Iran border was an important step, which would yield economic and social benefits for the people of both countries.

In the regional context, PM Khan expressed concern at the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and cautioned that the latest developments could lead to serious repercussions for both Pakistan and Iran, resulting in an influx of refugees towards the bordering areas of the two countries.

Per the statement, PM Khan strongly underscored the imperative of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Both sides emphasised the need to continue facilitating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive political settlement.

The PM also thanked Iran for its steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu & Kashmir. Expressing concern at the serious human rights situation in IIOJK & Palestine, the two leaders emphasised the need to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

It was agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, with both leaders extending invitations to each other to pay official visits.