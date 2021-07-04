Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a session of the United Nations General Assembly. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday demanded that the global community take action against India's "rogue behaviour".

His remarks were in reference to findings that the blast in Lahore's Johar Town was sponsored by India.

The premier said that the "planning and financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan".

"Global community must mobilise international institutions against this rogue behaviour," he urged.

The prime minister appreciated the "diligence and speed of Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Department in unearthing the evidence and commend the excellent coordination of all our civil and military intelligence agencies".

'Indian citizen mastermind behind Johar Town blast'

Following the prime minister's directives, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf and Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani briefed the nation on the evidence gathered in the probe into the Johar Town blast, that led to the deaths of three people and injury to 22, including two policemen. In addition, 12 cars and seven houses were destroyed.

Yusuf detailed how India sponsored the attack and how right after the blast, there were thousands of cyber attack attempts to deflect attention from the blast.

"These attacks and the number and the sophistication in some cases leaves no doubt of [Indian] sponsorship and state linkage in this case," he said.

He said the prime minister has instructed his team "to use all possible legal and political means to get to the people outside Pakistan who are part of this international terrorist network".

"We will therefore be sharing all evidence with the international community and exposing the nefarious and real face of a state in our neighbourhood that has constantly sponsored terrorism against our innocent civilians."

The adviser called upon the international community to play its part saying it is "high time" it "stop turning a blind eye and play a constructive and legally binding role for the safety of innocent Pakistanis if they are really serious about peace and stability in the region".