PDM to hold power show today in Swat's Grassy Ground

SWAT: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will flex its political muscles today (Sunday) at the Grassy Ground.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also speak at the rally today.

Sharif, as per reports, has arrived in Swat ahead of the jalsa.

Security arrangements will be looked after by the KP Police and an estimated 2,000 JUI-F volunteers who will be in attendance at the jalsa.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said a PML-N delegation, under the leadership of the former Punjab chief minister, will take part in the jalsa.

She said all arrangements for the power show have been completed.

"Shahbaz Sharif will arrive from Balakot, leading a rally of PML-N workers, to Swat," she said.

Aurangzeb had said the PML-N leader will lead the rally at 2pm from Balakot.

Info minister lashes out at PDM

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at the PDM leadership, saying that the Opposition alliance was staging another drama in Swat today after the failure of the Abu Bachao Movement.

Chaudhry has used the above-mentioned slogan to describe, what he calls, the Opposition parties' (PPP, PML-N) efforts to seek relief for ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, from accountability.

The minister said that the "characters in this drama" have split already, adding that neither do the parties in the PDM share an ideology nor are they on a shared path or moving towards a common destination.

"Criticising Imran Khan is not sufficient alone. Show the public the programme you have for them," he added.