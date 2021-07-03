Bilawal looking to strike deal with US, alleges Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill addressing a press confernece in Karachi, on July 3, 2021. — YouTube

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is looking to strike a deal with the United States, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill alleged on Saturday.

Bilawal is "going to take his CV (curriculum vitae) to Washington in a bid to get a job,"claimed Gill as he addressed a press conference in Karachi.

"After reaching America, Bilawal will urge [the US government] to help him come into power, saying he is ready to do whatever they ask of him."

Gill said that the PTI-led government "will never allow Bilawal to succeed" in his plans. "We will not let such a deal be struck," the premier's aide said.

He said claimed that during former president (retired) Gen Pervez Musharraf's tenure, 13 drone attacks were carried out in Pakistan, while during PPP's regime, the country witnessed a whopping 340 attacks.

The premier's aide further alleged that former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice helped Musharraf and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto strike a deal to allow drone attacks on Pakistan.

"These people (PPP) shift the blame on Musharraf for Pakistan having provided military bases to America.

"[Whereas] it is you (PPP) who put your interests above national interests," Gill said.