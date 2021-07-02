Federal health ministry issues age-wise stats for youngsters affected by COVID-19 in June 2021

Picture showing the novel coronavirus, as seen under a microscope. Photo: File.

The Federal Ministry of Health has issued age-wise statistics related to young people and children who contracted the coronavirus and died from the disease in the month of June 2021, Geo.tv reported Friday.

According to the data, in the month of June, a total of 137 girls and 201 boys, within the age bracket of 1 to 10 years old, were affected by the virus.



Akin to that, about 506 girls and 579 boys, aged 11 to 20 years old, were affected by the virus in the month of June, the ministry of health said.

The statistics further revealed that in the same month, three girls and three boys within the age bracket of 1 to 10 years succumbed to the virus.

As for those aged 11 years old to 20 years old, six girls and an equal number of boys died of COVID-19 related complications, the ministry of health said.

A total of 28 girls and 36 boys aged 1 to 10 have died from coronavirus in the country so far, while a total of 84 girls and 106 boys between the ages of 11 and 20 have died from the virus so far, ministry of health said.

Per the statistics, 11,375 girls and 16,406 boys aged 1 to 10 have been affected by COVID-19 in the country so far, while 32,449 girls and 45,831 boys, aged 11 to 20, have been affected by the virus in the country.