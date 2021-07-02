 
Fri Jul 02, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 2, 2021

Matric exams in Karachi to start on July 5

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 02, 2021
— File photo
Board of Secondary Education, Karachi's spokesperson said Friday the annual matriculation board exams will start on July 5.

Talking about the schedule, Chairman BSEK Ashraf Ali said that the science group's papers would start at 9am and end at 11am, while the general group's exams will begin at 2:30 pm.

As many as 348,249 students will appear across 438 examination centres. During the exams, COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be implemented.

