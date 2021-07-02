Sindh govt issues new coronavirus guidelines, allows indoor dining till 12am

Picture showing four people enjoying a meal at a restaurant. Photo: File.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday issued new coronavirus guidelines for the province and provided further relaxations to businesses, restaurants, and other places, Geo.tv reported.

According to a notification issued in this regard, indoor dining will now be allowed in hotels and restaurants until 12am, however, they will continue to operate on a 50% capacity which has only been allowed for vaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, home delivery and takeaway of food orders will now be allowed throughout the day, the notification said.

The government has allowed all businesses to operate until 10pm. Earlier, all commercial activities had to be closed by 8pm.

Per the new announcement, wedding venues — with an outdoor arrangement for the event — will be allowed to have 400 guests, while indoor events will be allowed to have a total of 200 guests.

The notification further said that cinema houses and theatres will now be allowed to operate until 1am, however, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter the premises.

Religious shrines will be allowed to operate throughout the province while strictly adhering to the government's mandated coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), the notification said.

The government has also decided to allow all private and public offices in the province to operate on a 100% capacity, however, all offices will have to mandatorily follow the coronavirus SOPs.

All decisions, according to the notification, will remain in place until July 31, 2021.








