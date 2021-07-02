PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital: sources

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a hospital after feeling unwell, as per a report on Geo News.
PPP Co-chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in Karachi from Islamabad while Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband have also reached the city from Dubai to attend to her father.
Last year in October, the PPP leader and former president was admitted to a hospital due to low sugar level.
Bilawal, during his recent address at the National Assembly, had said that Zardari had attended a budget session despite being unwell.
The former president had arrived in Karachi recently from Lahore and Islamabad. In Lahore, he had recently attended a meeting with former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi.