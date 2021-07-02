 
Fri Jul 02, 2021
Pakistan

Kamran Razi
July 2, 2021

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital: sources

Pakistan

Kamran Razi
Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Former president Asif Zardari.
KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a hospital after feeling unwell, as per a report on Geo News. 

PPP Co-chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in Karachi from Islamabad while Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband have also reached the city from Dubai to attend to her father.

Last year in October, the PPP leader and former president was admitted to a hospital due to low sugar level.

Bilawal, during his recent address at the National Assembly, had said that Zardari had attended a budget session despite being unwell.

The former president had arrived in Karachi recently from Lahore and Islamabad. In Lahore, he had recently attended a meeting with former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi. 

