Ex-Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI

Arbab Ghulam Rahim meets PM Imran Khan at the PM Office.

ISLAMABAD: Former chief minister of Sindh, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, has joined the PTI after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Rahim said PM Khan tasked him with organising the party in Sindh, adding that people would get to hear plenty of "good news" from the province in the coming days.

In May 2013, the former chief minister merged his party, the People’s Muslim League (PML) with the PML-N after meeting former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim: a brief profile

The former PML-Q member served as the chief minister of Sindh from 2004 to 2007.

Born on September 15, 1957, Rahim sought his early education from a village in Tehsil Diplo, District Tharparkar and then, joined the Cadet College Petaro.

He then went to Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences at Jamshoro to study medicine, but later transferred to Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, where he completed his five-year MBBS.

He first contested the local government election and was elected as Nazim of Mirpur Khas district in 1983.

He became a member of the Sindh Assembly in 2002 on the ticket of the PML-Q from the PS-60 constituency in Tharparkar.