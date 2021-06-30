President Wifaq Ul Madaris Maulana Abdur Razzaq passes away

President Wifaq Ul Madaris and prominent scholar Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander. — Geo Urdu

KARACHI: Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander, the president of Wifaq Ul Madaris and a well-known religious scholar, breath his last in Karachi at the age of 86 on Wednesday.

The deceased was born in 1935 in District Abottabad's Kokal village.



He was serving as the senior Hadith Professor of Jamia Uloom-ul-Islamia Binori Town, a spokesperson of Jamia Binori Town told APP.

Razzaq had been undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the metropolis for the past two weeks.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased was offered at 10pm at Jamia-ul-uloom Binori Town in Karachi.

Responding to the development, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the prominent scholar.

The governor prayed to Allah to give eternal peace to the departed soul and accept all his services for the cause of religion and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of the religious scholar.

"May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen," the army chief said.