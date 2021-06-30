Kevin Federline addresses Britney Spears' conservatorship after she appears in court

Kevin Federline extended support to Britney Spears on her allegations

Kevin Federline has come forth issuing an official statement through his attorney after Britney Spears' shocking testimony in court.



Speaking through his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline said he is focused on his and Spears' sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

"The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy," Kaplan shared in a June 29 statement to PEOPLE. "And if either of those things aren't true, it doesn't provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised."

Kaplan added that Federline, who ended his three-year marriage with Spears in 2007, "certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it's the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship."

Extending support to Spears on her allegations, Kaplan added, "Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it's not consistent with what she wants."

Adding that the pop icon should have the right to challenge her con conservatorship Kaplan stated, "I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it's what's best for her, Kevin supports it."