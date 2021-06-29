COAS Gen Bajwa, EUMC chairman pledge enchanced cooperation

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and Chairman European Union Military Committee (EUMC) General Claudio Graziano. Photos: File/ Twitter.

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC) General Claudio Graziano pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels between Pakistan and the European Union.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations said, the COAS had a video call with his EU counterpart during which matters of mutual interests, regional security situation — including the recent developments in the Afghan peace process — and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) came under discussion.

The dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's role in regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process. Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels.

