Summer vacations in Punjab, KP from July 1

Students wear protective masks maintaining safe distance as they attend a class. — AFP/File

Summer vacations will kick off from July 1 in schools across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Sindh's schools will not be getting any this year.

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas, in a tweet, said that the schools in the province would go on summer vacations from July 1 to August 1.

"[During vacations], my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government," the education minister said.

Similarly, KP has decided to give summer vacations from July 1-11, during which primary and higher-secondary educational institutions will remain closed.

Sindh, meanwhile, did not change its decision of having no vacations this year, with the province's education minister Saeed Ghani saying that the decision would be reviewed if the temperatures rise.

On June 16, the steering committee of the provincial school education department had decided that there would be no summer vacations in the province this year.

Moreover, the Federal Directorate of Education has said summer vacations in the capital would be observed from July 18 to August 1.