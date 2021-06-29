Karachi's Dr Ziauddin Road closed over security fears

Google Map showing Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road.

KARACHI: The city's busy thoroughfare Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road has been closed for traffic from CM House junction over security fears, said Traffic Police Tuesday.

Due to closure, the traffic is being diverted to Beaumont Road from Lilly Bridge, while traffic coming from Shaheen Complex is diverted towards Sulatanabad and Club Chowki.

According to a statement, Traffic personnel are present there to manage the flow.

It was, however, not clear as to what threats were received and from whom.