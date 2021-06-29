8 PTI MPAs barred from Sindh Assembly

PTI leaders have brought a chorpoy in Sindh Assembly during Monday session.

KARACHI: Eight members of the Sindh Assembly belonging to the PTI have been barred by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani after they created ruckus and violated the sanctity of the house during a session.

Due to their “disorderly conduct”, they were asked to withdraw from the ongoing session according to an order issued by the speaker.

Those who have been punished for their behaviour include; Saeed Ahmed, Rabistan Khan, Arsalan Taj Hussain, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Adeel Ahmed, Shah Nawaz Jadoon, Bilal Ahmed and Raja Azhar Khan.

“The Honourable Speaker Provincial Assembly of Sindh during Proceeding of the House in its sitting held on Monday 28-06-20 observed conduct of the said Members of Provincial Assembly of Sindh grossly disorderly and expressed displeasure over it,” the order stated.



“Such disorderly conduct of above said Members damaged the sanctity of the House and also Parliamentary practices,” it added.

PTI stages protest

On Monday, the Opposition members in the provincial assembly had staged a unique protest and brought a charpoy to the venue to mark the "funeral of democracy."

During the session of the assembly, members of the Opposition PTI were not allowed to speak. Therefore, they staged a protest by bringing the charpoy to the venue and chanted slogans of "funeral of democracy."

The speaker, who got angry over the situation, had ordered the staff to take the charpoy out of the venue and maintain the decorum, saying that the "Opposition had violated the sanctity of the House."

During the ruckus, provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukesh Kumar Chawla reintroduced a bill to protect journalists, which was passed by the assembly.

On this occasion, Chawla, in retaliation to the protest, said that it is actually the PTI that has "killed democracy" in the country while leaving the masses to suffer.

As the protests of the Opposition continued, the session has been adjourned until tomorrow, June 29.