Pakistan reports lowest COVID-19 cases since October 25 last year

File photo

Pakistan on Tuesday reported the lowest number of coronavirus cases since October 25 last year when 707 people had tested positive for the infection.

The NCOC said 735 new cases of the disease had been reported in a day.

Twenty-three people passed away from the infection over the past 24 hours, as per the NCOC, while the positivity rate stands at 1.78%.

Pakistan conducted a total 41,133 tests across the country on Monday, said the NCOC.

The total caseload of the country has increased 956,392 while there are 32,153 active cases of infection in Pakistan.

Deaths across Pakistan from coronavirus have increased to 22,254 while the total recoveries have risen to 901,985, as per the NCOC.