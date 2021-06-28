Afghanistan's assertions about TTP not operating on its soil contrary to facts on ground: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hussain Chaudhri. Photo: File

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Monday refuted Afghanistan's claims that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) does not operate on its soil and said that evidence suggests otherwise as there are over 5,000 TTP members in Afghanistan.

"Over the last many years, TTP has launched several gruesome terrorist attacks inside Pakistan using the Afghan soil without any retribution from its hosts," a statement issued in this regard said.



Citing the 12th Report of the UN Monitoring Team issued in June 2021, the foreign office said that the TTP is known to have “distinctive anti-Pakistan objectives," while the report notes its location within Afghanistan “near the border with Pakistan”.

"The TTP, following its orchestrated reunification with its splinter groups with the help of Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs), its continued presence in Afghanistan with impunity and its cross-border attacks against Pakistan, pose a persistent threat to our security and stability," the statement said.

The statement further added that Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, without any discrimination, is unwavering and unambiguous.

"Pakistan has continued to emphasise the need for meaningful engagement with the Afghan side for addressing security and terrorism issues through effective use of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS)."

Per the Foreign Office, Pakistan has been making "serious and sincere efforts for facilitating the intra-Afghan peace process for an inclusive political settlement."

"We hope that Afghans would seize this opportunity for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan."

'Afghan govt fights against TTP like any other terrorist group'

A day ago, the Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a statement, saying that the "Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is neither founded in Afghanistan nor operates on its soil."

"According to the national security policy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, this movement, along with other terrorist groups, is recognised as the enemy of peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region, and the Afghan government fights against this terrorist outfit like any other terrorist group without discrimination."

The Afghan government had issued the statement after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that Pakistan hoped that the TTP would not be allowed to operate in Afghanistan.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically said that we [Pakistan] will not give any bases to the United States to use against Afghanistan,” he said while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday.

“...But we also expect from [Afghan] Taliban that they will not allow TTP [Tehreek-e-Pakistan Taliban] and other elements to carry out any activity which causes harm to the lives and property of Pakistani people,” he had said, as reported by The Express Tribune.