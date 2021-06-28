Opposition members stage 'unusual' protest in Sindh Assembly

Screenshot via Geo News

Members of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Monday staged an unusual protest when they were not allowed to speak during the Assembly's session, Geo News reported.

They brought a charpoy to the house to mark the "funeral of democracy."



Meanwhile, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani ordered the staff to take the charpoy out of the venue and maintain the decorum, saying that the "Opposition had violated the sanctity of the House."



During the ruckus, provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukesh Kumar Chawla reintroduced a bill to protect journalists, which was passed by the assembly.

On this occasion, Chawla, in retaliation to the protest, said that it is actually the PTI that has "killed democracy" in the country while leaving the masses to suffer.

As the protests of the Opposition continued, the session has been adjourned until tomorrow, June 29.