Famous folk singer Allah Dutta Lonawala passes away

CHINIOT:Renowned folk singer Allah Dutta Lonawala’s family recently announced news of his passing.
The renowned artist passed away after a long health battle.
Lonay Wala’s family recently announced the news of his passing.
According to them, he had been battling a long term illness but succumbed to it just recently.
Lonay Wala is famous for songs like Rus Rus Ke, Uchiyan Lamiyan Tahliyan amongst many others.