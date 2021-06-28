Famous folk singer Allah Dutta Lonawala passes away

CHINIOT:Renowned folk singer Allah Dutta Lonawala’s family recently announced news of his passing.

The renowned artist passed away after a long health battle.

According to them, he had been battling a long term illness but succumbed to it just recently.

Lonay Wala is famous for songs like Rus Rus Ke, Uchiyan Lamiyan Tahliyan amongst many others.