Mon Jun 28, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Famous folk singer Allah Dutta Lonawala passes away

CHINIOT:Renowned folk singer Allah Dutta Lonawala’s family recently announced news of his passing.

The renowned artist passed away after a long health battle.

Lonay Wala’s family recently announced the news of his passing.

According to them, he had been battling a long term illness but succumbed to it just recently.

Lonay Wala is famous for songs like Rus Rus Ke, Uchiyan Lamiyan Tahliyan amongst many others.

