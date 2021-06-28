Pakistan, UAE officials in talks over travel ban: FO

Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. — APP/File

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said officials from Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were having talks over the travel ban issue, Geo News reported Monday.

The UAE on June 26 extended the ban on flights from Pakistan and 13 other countries till July 21, Gulf News reported, citing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued in this regard.

Other countries include India, Nigeria, South Africa, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka.

In the notification, the federal aviation authority said that exceptions would be granted to cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights.

Dubai had said on June 19 that an entry ban on those who in the past 14 days had visited India, Nigeria, and South Africa would ease from June 23.

Meanwhile, Chaudhri hoped that UAE would revoke the travel advisory as the coronavirus situation in the country is better than several other states.

"Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi recently discussed the issue with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed," the spokesperson said.



Civil Aviation Authority Spokesperson Saad Ayub said according to the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority's notification, flights from Pakistan, India, South Africa, Nigeria, and several other countries were banned July 21 — and after that, a decision will be taken on lifting or maintaining the ban.

"Flights from Pakistan were banned by the UAE from May 12," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, diplomats told Geo News that UAE's decision to allow visa holders from India and other countries where the COVID-19 situation was worse than Pakistan — and denying Pakistanis the same rights — has raised concerns.



Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistan, Afghanistan

Meanwhile, later in the day, the Turkish authorities issued a revised policy regarding the mandatory quarantine requirement on passengers arriving in Turkey.

As per the new policy, which will go into effect on July 1, the quarantine period for passengers arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reduced from 14 to 10 days, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving from Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Nepal, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will continue to observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

"The Turkish authorities have also informed that additional details on quarantine arrangements including options for passengers from Pakistan will be issued soon," the statement said.

"Based on the scientific data, the Turkish authorities have been requested to revisit the policy of mandatory quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from Pakistan. The Embassy of Pakistan will continue to remain engaged with the Turkish authorities on the matter," it added.