— Facebook/File

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said Monday it will allow fully vaccinated people to enter cinemas and wedding halls starting July 1.



The NCOC, in a statement, said 400 people have been allowed to attend outdoor marriages, while indoor marriages have been permitted for only vaccinated individuals, with a cap of 200 people.

Wedding halls association and managements will also devise a plan to check the vaccination certificates of guests and will also ensure vaccination of respective staff, the NCOC said.



The development came during an NCOC session, with Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, the statement from the forum said.

The forum took a detailed review of the current disease situation in the country and made several decisions that will be implemented from July 1-31, with a review on July 27.

Cinemas to operate till 1am

Cinemas are allowed to re-open with strict COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated individuals only till 1am, the statement said.

Management of cinemas will institute a mechanism for checking the vaccination certificates of visitors and will also ensure vaccination of respective management and staff.



Restaurant and hotel management would institute a mechanism for checking of vaccination certificates of guests and will also ensure vaccination of respective management and staff, the NCOC said, adding that takeaways will be allowed 24/7.

The markets and business activities will continue till 10pm. However, essential services — petrol pumps, pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centre, milk shops, tandoors, and takeaways — are allowed to operate 24/7.

Shrines are allowed to re-open at the discretion of federating units with strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).



Broader lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment would continue and the NCOC will regularly share heat maps with federating units for implementation of lockdowns, the statement said.



Meanwhile, a ban has been imposed on all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings including cultural, musical, religious, miscellaneous events.

Offices to operate at 100% attendance

Continuation of normal working hours for public and private offices with 100% attendance has also been announced. The ban on contact sports — karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, kabaddi, and wrestling — will remain in place.

Gyms will reopen for only vaccinated people, while it is mandatory for the facility's staff members to get inoculated as well.

Public transport is allowed to operate with 70% occupancy with strict COVID-19 SOPs. Railway services are allowed to operate with 70% occupancy.

There will be one closed day during the week and the selection of that day will be at the discretion of federating units.

The current inbound passenger policy will continue till further orders, while a policy on tourism would be issued.

Summer vacations in the education sector would be at the discretion of respective federating units and no session is scheduled at NCOC in this regard.