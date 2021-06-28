PM Imran Khan in Naran to inaugurate tourism projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Naran Monday to inaugurate projects that will help develop tourism in the area.

The prime minister is being accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and KP Governor Shah Farman on his visits to various tourist resorts.

The premier will also plant a sapling as part of a tree campaign during his visit and inaugurate various projects to develop tourism in the area.

PM Imran Khan will also take part in a trout farming ceremony at Kunhar River and will also address the Tiger Force in Naran.

Lawmakers will meet the prime minister in Naran during his stay.