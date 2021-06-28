FC soldier embraces martyrdom during terrorist attack at Hoshab: ISPR

File photo

A soldier of the Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom Monday as militants attacked a water bowser in Shapak, District Hoshab.

Sepoy Kifait Ullah, a resident of Sibi, embraced martyrdom when terrorists attacked a water bowser with a pressurised IED, said the ISPR.

FC Balochistan has launched an operation to arrest the terrorists involved in the attack.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," stated the ISPR.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," it added.